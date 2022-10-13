Fire prevention week in Nevada County

Clear Creek School kindergartners try on a firefighter’s structural firefighting gear during a visit to Cal Fire Station 20 in Nevada City this week for National Fire Prevention Week.

As part of National Fire Prevention Week, Clear Creek School’s Mrs. Hanson, brought 75 kindergartners and about 15 parents to Cal Fire’s Nevada City Station No. 20 this week, to get an up and close look at the different tasks that firefighters do to while on the job.

Five different stations were set up for the students:

Station 1 gave them the opportunity to see what a firefighter looks like dressed up in their structural firefighting gear before being allowed to try on the turnouts and SCBA masks themselves.

Cal Fire firefighters show one of their engines to the kindergartners of Clear Creek School during a visit to Station 20 this week.

Station 2 introduced them to a Cal Fire engine, the equipment carried on it, and allowed them to see extrication equipment in action.

They then got to spray some water and climb up into the cab of the engine.

Station 3 was a discussion on firefighting hand crews that allowed them to see the equipment and climb through a crew bus.

Station 4 covered bulldozer operations and allowed the students to climb up into the dozer.

Station 5 covered low angle rescue and allowed the students to either play the part of the victim in the stokes basket or as one of the rescuers pulling them up a slight incline using some basic rigging.

Young Clear Creek School students get the opportunity to get up close with some of the Cal Fire firefighting equipment stationed at Station 20 in Nevada City, inlcuding this bulldozer.

Cal Fire’s Captain Cal greets the Clear Creek School students during their tour of Nevada City Station 20 this week off of Ridge Road.

About 75 students and 15 parents attended this week’s tour of Cal Fire Station 20 in Nevada City as part of National Fire Prevention Week.

Cal Fire firefighters answer questions from Clear Creek students during their visit to Nevada City Station 20 this week.

Clear Creek School students are shown how a low angle rescue is conducted and allowed the students to either play the part of the victim in the stokes basket or as one of the rescuers pulling them up.

