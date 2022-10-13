Fire prevention week in Nevada County
As part of National Fire Prevention Week, Clear Creek School’s Mrs. Hanson, brought 75 kindergartners and about 15 parents to Cal Fire’s Nevada City Station No. 20 this week, to get an up and close look at the different tasks that firefighters do to while on the job.
Five different stations were set up for the students:
Station 1 gave them the opportunity to see what a firefighter looks like dressed up in their structural firefighting gear before being allowed to try on the turnouts and SCBA masks themselves.
Station 2 introduced them to a Cal Fire engine, the equipment carried on it, and allowed them to see extrication equipment in action.
They then got to spray some water and climb up into the cab of the engine.
Station 3 was a discussion on firefighting hand crews that allowed them to see the equipment and climb through a crew bus.
Station 4 covered bulldozer operations and allowed the students to climb up into the dozer.
Station 5 covered low angle rescue and allowed the students to either play the part of the victim in the stokes basket or as one of the rescuers pulling them up a slight incline using some basic rigging.
