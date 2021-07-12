Fire, power outage coincide in North San Juan

A fire in North San Juan that burned approximately 2 acres is now 100% contained as of 12:40 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

A power outage affecting PG&E customers has also been reported in the same area after a power line collapsed, with 91 customers having lost power so far, per a PG&E spokesperson. It is not clear if the failed power line caused the fire or not at this point.

No structures have been threatened by the blaze and no one was been injured, per Cal Fire, and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that no evacuations have been ordered in North San Juan.

Sharol and Jim Partidos saw smoke rising towards Pleasant Valley Road and Highway 49 at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 12. At 10:45 a.m., they saw a helicopter taking water out of Pine Grove Reservoir to fight the Pleasant Fire. Thank you firefighters! | Submitted by Jim Partidos

The fire apparently started off Pleasant Valley Road, in the area of Birchville and Sweetland roads, around 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Mary Eldridge. Just an hour later, by 11:30 a.m., the fire’s forward progress had been stopped after burning around 2 acres, and by 12:40 p.m. the fire was fully contained, Eldridge said.

Cal Fire personnel with the department’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit responded to the blaze, Eldridge confirmed.

The power outage occurred around 10:30 a.m. as well, reportedly starting after a power line collapsed near Vicki Drive and Pleasant Valley Road, according to PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland. PG&E does not know if the outage is related to the fire in the area, but has an investigator at the scene of the outage who will issue a report as to the cause of the power failure, McFarland said.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer for The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com