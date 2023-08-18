A series of roadside spot fires was cause for alarm Thursday evening along the 24,000 block of Highway 49 on the San Juan Ridge.
The calls came in just before 6:30 p.m. reporting heavy fire along the roadside.
Evacuation orders were briefly issued for zones NCO-E331 and NCO-E330 though they were lifted by 7:15 p.m.
Traffic along Highway 49 between the rim of the South Yuba River and Tyler Foote Road, was briefly stopped in both directions to allow firefighters and emergency service personnel to work the scene safely.
Ahmer Al-Kayyali, of Lake of the Pines, was driving up Highway 49 to North San Juan without passengers shortly after 6pm when he saw the fire on the side of the road and attempted to put the flames out with the help of a fire extinguisher.
“You could see the fire was getting bigger,” Al-Kayyali said. “It didn’t take long.”
A passerby told him there were two other small fires further up along the road at which time Al-Kayyali ran back to his bus and radioed to his office to get help. His supervisor Steven Long then called 911 and CalFIRE, according to a release from Nevada County.
A UPS driver who happened to be there also pulled out a fire extinguisher and attempted to get the fire out, the release stated.
As both their extinguishers were running out of flame retardant, fire fighters arrived at the scene and eventually put out a total of four spot fires the release stated.
The cause of the fire was not immediately determined according to the fire’s incident commander, however the cause is under investigation as of press time.
