Fire on Forest Glade Circle leads to evacuations
Two houses on Forest Glade Circle were affected in a fire Sunday afternoon after flames from one structure spread into the other, said Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates.
The call for emergency services was made at 2:44 p.m. Sunday. According to Bates, the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
He confirmed one resident of the house where the fire initially started sustained minor injuries, but no medical transport was necessary.
Authorities conducted evacuations of several residences adjacent to the burning structures on Forest Clade Circle, as well as on Carpenter Street.
“The fire was spreading pretty quickly,” said Bates. “It … jumped the fence line, and was threatening some houses on Carpenter (Street).” He confirmed the fire was contained to the two structures.
