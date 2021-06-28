UPDATE: All evacuations called off

UPDATE at 2:44 p.m.

All evacuations have been called off, authorities said.

Initially posted

A fire that started Monday afternoon in Grass Valley near the Nevada County Fairgrounds forced local law enforcement to order evacuations and to close a stretch of Highway 20, authorities confirmed.

The fire, which started around 1 p.m. in the area of Highway 20 and McCourtney Road, threatened homes in the area of Brighton Street off Highway 20, according to Andrew Trygg, a spokesperson for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The fire was later reported as being contained in the Brighton Street area, Trygg added.





Evacuations were ordered by the Grass Valley Police Department for an unspecified number of residents in that area, authorities said, and Highway 20 remained closed around 2 p.m. between Grass Valley and Penn Valley as firefighters work to contain the blaze.

The exact acreage of the fire is unknown, but the blaze appears to be a conglomeration of eight separate small blazes in the fairgrounds area, according to a spokesperson for the Nevada-Yuba-Placer Cal Fire Emergency Command Center.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

