Fire near Colfax has ‘critical rate of spread’
Firefighters on Monday were battling a 7- to 10-acre fire near Colfax, authorities said.
The fire, near Live Oak Road and Interstate 80, was threatening multiple structures around 3:30 p.m. An evacuation order was in effect for the 1300 block of Live Oak Road, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Cal Fire called it a commercial vehicle fire that had extended into vegetation, “with a critical rate of spread.”
