UPDATE 4:10 p.m.
According to Cal Fire, the Sicard Fire is 13 acres and 30% contained.
According to firefighters on scene of the Sicard Fire in Yuba County, forward progress on the blaze should be stopped soon. The fire is at almost 12 acres.
An evacuation order has been issued for ZONE YUB-E065-B, according to zonehaven.com.
An evacuation order is called when there is a "Immediate threat to life," according to zonehaven.com. "This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access."
An additional evacuation warning is in effect for Zone YUB-E066 in Yuba County due to a fire in the area of Sicard Flat, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services.
YUB-E066 and YUB-E065 are under evacuation warnings. More info can be found here.
The Yuba County Sheriff's Posse Arena is open to receiving large animals and livestock for those evacuation, a post from the Yuba County OES said.
An evacuation warning is in effect for Zone YUB-E065 of Yuba County due to a wildfire, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services.
The fire started around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sicard Flat Road and Frontier Trail. It was initially reported as a 1/4 acre before quickly growing to over 5 acres.
Check back for this developing story.
Live scanner feed here: