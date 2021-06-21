Fire in South County quickly contained, authorities say

A small fire broke out Monday afternoon in South County, but was quickly contained by firefighters after burning between 1 to 2 acres, authorities say.

The blaze started around 2:55 p.m. near Valkenburg Lane, south of Alta Sierra and just north of Lake of the Pines, according to Nicole Long, a spokesperson for the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District.

By around 3:30 p.m. Monday, responding personnel with the fire district, with assistance being provided by Cal Fire, had already stopped the forward progress of the fire, and requests for additional resources for the firefighters on scene had been canceled, Long said. The fire only burned between 1 to 2 acres, with no injuries reported nor structures threatened by the blaze, she added.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.