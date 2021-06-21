Fire in South County quickly contained, authorities say
A small fire broke out Monday afternoon in South County, but was quickly contained by firefighters after burning between 1 to 2 acres, authorities say.
The blaze started around 2:55 p.m. near Valkenburg Lane, south of Alta Sierra and just north of Lake of the Pines, according to Nicole Long, a spokesperson for the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District.
By around 3:30 p.m. Monday, responding personnel with the fire district, with assistance being provided by Cal Fire, had already stopped the forward progress of the fire, and requests for additional resources for the firefighters on scene had been canceled, Long said. The fire only burned between 1 to 2 acres, with no injuries reported nor structures threatened by the blaze, she added.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Fire in South County quickly contained, authorities say
A small fire broke out Monday afternoon in South County, but was quickly contained by firefighters after burning between 1 to 2 acres, authorities say.