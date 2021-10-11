UPDATE: Evacuation warnings lifted in North San Juan

Update 2:41 p.m.:

The evacuation warnings for zones NCO-E327 and NCO-E389 in North San Juan have been lifted, according to the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services. Use caution as there are still emergency personnel working in the area.

Update 2:35 p.m.:

CHP incident logs reporting firefighters have a “good knock down” on the Miners Fire.





Initially Posted:

A fire in North San Juan prompted evacuation warnings and the closure of Highway 49 Monday afternoon.

Zones NCO-E327 and NCO-E389 are under evacuation warnings, according to the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services.





The Miners Fire began around 2 p.m. in the area of Drunken Miners Road and Highway 49. Scanner reports indicated the fire was made of two spot fires, with the largest spot being 50-by-50 feet.





For the latest evacuation information, go to community.zonehaven.com .

For the most up to date information on the Miners Fire, go to The Union Now.