UPDATE: Evacuation warnings lifted in North San Juan
Update 2:41 p.m.:
The evacuation warnings for zones NCO-E327 and NCO-E389 in North San Juan have been lifted, according to the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services. Use caution as there are still emergency personnel working in the area.
Update 2:35 p.m.:
CHP incident logs reporting firefighters have a “good knock down” on the Miners Fire.
Initially Posted:
A fire in North San Juan prompted evacuation warnings and the closure of Highway 49 Monday afternoon.
Zones NCO-E327 and NCO-E389 are under evacuation warnings, according to the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services.
The Miners Fire began around 2 p.m. in the area of Drunken Miners Road and Highway 49. Scanner reports indicated the fire was made of two spot fires, with the largest spot being 50-by-50 feet.
For the latest evacuation information, go to community.zonehaven.com.
For the most up to date information on the Miners Fire, go to The Union Now.
#MinersFire Evacuation WARNING for a Wildfire affecting zone NCO-E327 and NCO-E389. There is a wildfire near the area of Drunken Miners Road and Highway 49. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should consider leaving now. pic.twitter.com/H0xyjW8XW1— Nevada County OES (@NevCoOES) October 11, 2021
