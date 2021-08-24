Fire in Grass Valley severely damages building, no injuries reported

A fire that broke out Tuesday morning appears to have badly damaged a podiatry clinic in Grass Valley, authorities say.

Just before 6 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a building fire at 123 Margaret Lane, the listed location of Foothill Podiatry C linic, a local foot specialist clinic. Flames had already engulfed the exterior of the building when personnel arrived, and the interior was partially on fire as well, according to Mark Buttron, chief of the Grass Valley Fire Department.

The fire was extinguished by 6:20 a.m., and no injuries were reported, as the building was not occupied at the time of the fire, Buttron said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.

The two-story building sustained a considerable amount of damage, with the bottom half of the building suffering significantly more damage than the second story, Buttron said. The full extent of the damage, as well as a monetary estimate of the cost to the building owners, is not available, as an investigation into the incident is ongoing, the fire chief added.

While Buttron said he believes that the podiatry clinic was the building principally affected by the blaze, he cannot yet confirm this, as there are several adjacent structures all connected within the complex at the listed address.

The fire is believed to have started at the clinic, and Buttron credited the quick and effective response by firefighters as putting a quick end to the fire before it had an opportunity to spread to surrounding buildings.

Units with the Grass Valley Fire Department, Nevada County Consolidated Fire Department, and Cal Fire all responded to the scene and assisted in extinguishing the blaze, Buttron said.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com