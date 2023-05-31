Firefighters worked to contain a vegetation fire off of Sicard Flat Road in the Yuba County community off Browns Valley Tuesday. The fire was kept to 13 acres with the coordinated assistance of multiple agencies including Smartsville Volunteer Fire Department, Yuba County Sheriff’s, and Cal Fire air tankers, bulldozers and wildland firefighters to name a few.
The fire was first reported from a property off of the 9,400 block of Sicard Flat Road burning at ¼ of an acre, moving onto a neighboring property at a moderate rate of spread and threatening structures at about 2:00 p.m.
Within minutes the fire reportedly grew to two to three acres and by 2:25 p.m. the fire was reported at five acres with air attack and air tankers from McClellan Air Base in Sacramento on order.
Cal Fire Air tankers 100, and 86, stationed in Sacramento since their winter maintenance, responded along with an OV-10 air attack as well as a Fire Hawk helicopter that utilized water from a nearby pond to drop on the fire.
Evacuation orders were initially called for in the area and rescinded after forward progress of the fire was stopped by 4:10 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and as of press time was last reported at 30 percent containment.
