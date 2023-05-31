Managing Editor

Firefighters worked to contain a vegetation fire off of Sicard Flat Road in the Yuba County community off Browns Valley Tuesday. The fire was kept to 13 acres with the coordinated assistance of multiple agencies including Smartsville Volunteer Fire Department, Yuba County Sheriff’s, and Cal Fire air tankers, bulldozers and wildland firefighters to name a few.

To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com.