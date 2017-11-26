Fire guts Smartsville residence

A Saturday afternoon fire that left a residence near Smartsville a "total loss" appeared to have been accidental and possibly was caused by a heating element for a reptile cage.

Penn Valley Fire Protection District personnel responded to the structure fire in the 10000 block of Mooney Flat Road at just after 3:30 p.m.,

The first responding units found a single-family home with a significant fire already established, said Penn Valley Fire Capt. Clayton Thomas.

Firefighters from Smartsville, Rough and Ready and Grass Valley also responded to battle the blaze for about two and a half hours, Thomas said.

No one was home at the time of the fire; some cats were unaccounted for. The residence was gutted but an attached storage shed was saved, Thomas said.