Fire guts RV in Penn Valley, displaces family
A family of four — two adults and their two children — was displaced by an RV fire Monday morning in Penn Valley.
Penn Valley firefighters responded to the fire in the 18000 block of Siesta Drive shortly after 9 a.m. It was quickly contained to the one structure, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The American Red Cross was called to the scene and three volunteers responded, said spokesman Steve Walsh.
“We provided comfort and care,” he said, adding the family was provided with toys, blankets and toiletry kits.
The family did not request assistance with housing, Walsh said.
Firefighters were busy in Grass Valley as well, evacuating several businesses for a short time due to a gas leak.
Employees at a restaurant in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a crack in the gas line around 9:45 a.m., said Nevada County Consolidated Fire Battalion Chief Josh Sunde.
”We isolated the leak, secured the line and ventilated the building,” Sunde said.
All of the businesses in that “strip mall” were evacuated for about 15 minutes, including the animals at a neighboring veterinary hospital. PG&E responded to check the line and turn the gas back on, he said.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Fire guts RV in Penn Valley, displaces family
A family of four — two adults and their two children — was displaced by an RV fire Monday morning in Penn Valley.