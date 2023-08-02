Special to The Union
The invitation asked guests to bring shade.
That’s because the venue for the annual Pond Party was ravaged on day one of the River Fire two years ago, on August 4, 2021. The shady tree canopy encircling the pond was reduced to smoke and ash, leaving a forest of denuded tree skeletons. The fire also consumed the homes of the two families that host the annual Pond Party.
But even that degree of devastation could not stop the Kendall and Dolezal families from fulfilling their four decades-long tradition of hosting their Pond Party and community BBQ.
“We lost our house, dog house, chicken coop, 2,400-square foot shop, two fully-restored 1971 Dodge Chargers, and a shed with all my tools,” said Mark Kendall, 66. “My wife Laura and I were renovating our home ourselves. On the day of the fire, I put the last screws in some bedroom closet shelving. The drill and screws were among the charred remains on what used to be our bed.”
The Kendalls also lost 17 cords of firewood, some of which the couple generously shared with neighbors. All was stacked at various spots, a safe 30- to 100-feet from the house and outbuildings. There was so much firewood because the Kendalls had been felling trees in advance of a CAL FIRE defensible space inspection the year before.
“After the assessment, the inspector told me he wanted to take photos because our place was a poster child for defensible space,” recalled Mark.
The River Fire had other ideas. With minimal clothes and few essentials packed in their To-Go gear, Mark and Laura evacuated in their travel trailer. They could see flames approaching, climbing the walls of the Bear River Canyon. It was 4:20PM.
The River Fire and its fire tornadoes incinerated the Kendalls’ property 70 minutes later.
The River Fire burned for more than a week before it was fully contained. It torched about 2,700 acres and leveled more than 100 structures in Placer and Nevada Counties.
When she and Mark evacuated, Laura Kendall expected to stay with family in Arnold for two or three days.
“I was certain the house would be there when we returned,” said Laura, 64. “We’d done so much clearing all over the property. Four days later, we learned everything was gone when a neighbor texted us, ‘Sorry about your house.’”
The Kendalls were popular sweethearts at Colfax High School who married in 1981. They later moved to their 13-acre Chicago Park property, built a home, and raised their two sons there. For Mark and Laura, a happy retirement included simple things such as family visits and pond picnics, as well as tackling myriad chores that seemed to have as many items added to the end of the list as were crossed off the top.
“Our old life has disappeared. I don’t know if I’ve dealt with it completely,” said Laura. “I never even got to see our remodeled bedroom when it was finished, or take a shower in our new bathroom.”
The Kendalls have been renting a friend’s home while their new house is under construction. They hope to move in by October.
The River Fire also destroyed the adjacent home of Laura’s 85-year-old parents, Jerry and Margie Dolezal. They moved to their 10-acre property on the other side of the pond within a year or two of the Kendalls’ arrival in the early 1980’s. As the River Fire approached, Jerry and Margie escaped in two pickup trucks and their travel trailer. The flames claimed the Dolezals’ home and all their belongings, including Margie’s cherished 2017 Camaro. A tractor and quad bikes the couple strategically parked in a green field were miraculously not damaged.
“We literally only had the clothes on our backs,” says Jerry Dolezal. “We spent our first month in an old mining cabin in Dutch Flat. They had occasional white elephant sales and allowed us to go through items first and insisted we take free of charge whatever we could use.”
Laura Kendall said she worried about her parents.
“I didn’t feel as bad for Mark and I because I consider us still young,” Laura said. “I felt worse for my parents being in their ‘80s and starting over.
“After we found out both our houses were gone, Dad asked, ‘Well, whatcha gonna do?’ I said, ‘Rebuild.’ And he said, ‘I’m glad, because we are too.’ We had to rebuild. We want to be together.”
Margie Dolezal said there is nowhere else the families want to live. She is thankful she and Jerry were able to move into their new home June 1, but she misses the cool shade and forested landscape.
“To have always lived in the shadow of tall trees and gardens in the shade,” says Margie, “we now have to learn to live with the sun. I went out on the deck last night and saw a wide open sky and saw the wonder of the stars. The location is the same, but everything is different and new. The only constant is to look out at the pond.”
The pond, covering about an acre, sits between the Dolezal-Kendall properties. On July 8, it was the scene of the Dolezal-Kendall 42nd Annual Pond Party. Five turkeys rotated on the BBQ spit. Children fished. Other guests floated or played volleyball.
More than 300 neighbors, friends and family shared potluck side dishes, stories, and laughter.
And shade tents.