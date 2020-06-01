Fire district reopens on Tuesday to the public with modifications

The Nevada County Consolidated Fire District Administrative Office will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 2, in compliance with the state of California’s Resilience Roadmap, allowing office functions to resume where telework is not possible.

The district has implemented key prevention practices recommended by public health authorities to reopen safely and responsibly, including, but not limited to:

Physical distancing to the maximum extent possible, including installation of a protective barrier at the front counter

Requiring the public to use face coverings at all times when inside district facilities

Encouraging employees to use face coverings when interacting with the public and when physical distancing is not possible between employees

Frequent hand washing and regular cleaning and disinfection of surfaces

Employee training and information on the elements of the district’s COVID-19 operational plan

The Administrative Office will be open Tuesday through Thursday between the hours 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for regular business. Staffing will be limited as telework continues, when possible. Citizens are asked to conduct as much business as possible with the district online or by phone. The Department of Fire Prevention will be available by appointment only.

Burn permits will not be issued in person and are available online.

The health and safety of our citizens, our employees and the entire community continues to be our highest priority. We will continue to respond to medical and fire emergencies as normal. This dynamic situation will continuously be monitored by our team to ensure we are adapting to any changes or updates as necessary. We look forward to returning to our normal operations as soon as possible.

It is important for our community members to understand the important role they play in this readiness plan. To help prevent the spread of germs and any illness, all standard precautions should be observed with care in the coming weeks. Remember to wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water, stay home if you feel ill, and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. The Nevada County Public Health Department activated Connecting Point’s Call Center to answer community questions and provide up-to-date information about the virus and available resources, simply dial 2-1-1 to reach a representative.

We understand that everyone is anxious to get back to some sense of normalcy. We encourage our community members to follow this evolving situation via reliable sources such as Nevada County Public Health.

Source: Nevada County Consolidated Fire District