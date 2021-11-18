Fire destroys North San Juan home

A home in the North San Juan area, off Stotler Avenue, was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning, according to North San Juan Fire Protection District operations and personnel manager Heidi Ryan.

“It was a complete loss,” said Ryan. She added that the fire did not extend into vegetation.

All occupants of the home were able to get out, and there were no injuries, she said.

Ryan said that, alongside Cal Fire and the Camptonville Volunteer Fire Department, the North San Juan Fire Protection District had responded to the house fire after being dispatched at 5:57 a.m. Wednesday.

North San Juan fire personnel remained there until nearly 10 a.m., she said.





Ryan said Thursday that the cause of the fire was not known, although it was believed the fire had started on the first floor of the home.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com