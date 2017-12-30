Fire destroys granny unit in Grass Valley

Fire units responded for a reported residential structure fire on the 17000 block of Greenhorn Road, according to a release.

The blaze started early Saturday morning with crews getting the call at 3:41 a.m.

Crews arrived to find an approximate 200-square-foot granny unit fully involved. The granny unit was 15-feet from the main residence and had a connecting deck. Crews were able to quickly knock down fire involving the deck and to the exterior siding of the main residence, preventing extension to the interior.

The granny unit was a total loss while the main residence had damage to the exterior siding and smoke and water damage to the interior. The granny unit was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Two occupants were able to evacuate the main residence safely. There were no injuries reported and the fire cause is under investigation.

Responding agencies were Cal-Fire, Ophir Hill and Peardale Chicago Park.