Fire departments: First responders prepared in case of coronavirus impact

As news and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to build up, we want our citizens to know Grass Valley and Nevada City are taking every precaution necessary to ensure their safety. While there are no known cases of the virus in Nevada County, our first responders and public safety agencies are getting fully prepared should this impact our community. Our fire and police departments are fully staffed, and each city has prepared a Declaration of Emergency to ensure we can obtain equipment and resources in the most timely and effective manner so our emergency personnel are protected and prepared.

It is important for our community members to understand the important role they play in this readiness plan. To help prevent the spread of germs and any illness, all standard precautions should be observed with care in the coming weeks. Remember to wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water, stay home if you feel ill, and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. The Nevada County Public Health Department has activated Connecting Point’s Call Center to answer community questions and to provide up-to-date information about the virus and available resources, simply dial 2-1-1 to reach a representative.

We understand that everyone’s worried and we encourage our community members to follow this evolving situation via reliable sources such as Nevada County Public Health (https://www.mynevadacounty.com/551/Public-Health).

Source: Grass Valley/Nevada City fire departments