Fire damages home on Marshall Street: Trees, outbuildings go up in flames

Firefighters knocked down a residential structure fire along Marshall Street, near West Empire Street, in Grass Valley Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to the call about 2:40 p.m. and could see the smoke column from the fire while en route, according to Grass Valley Fire Department Battalion Chief Gary Dunne.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the fire had extended into the vegetation, torching the top of nearby trees.

Neighboring residences were evacuated while flames damaged a home and a garage. A few small outbuildings were complete losses.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured in the blaze.

Responding agencies included Grass Valley Engine 1 and 2, Nevada City Engine 5, Nevada County Consolidated 84 and 86, Rough and Ready 5981, Ophir Hill 5269, and the Penn Valley fire breathing support trailer.

— Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez