Fire crews prep for certification

Each year, Cal Fire, in cooperation with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the California Conservation Corps and the California National Guard, prepares and certifies firefighting hand crews for fire season, a news release states.

Cal Fire is hosting its annual Type I Fire Crew Certification Exercises this year at the Reader Ranch in Nevada County. It will be certifying Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer fire crews on April 27. These exercises, held across the state, are an important part of certifying fire crews in preparation for the upcoming wildfire season.

Fire crews not only perform wildland firefighting, but participate in search and rescue, flood control, and other all-risk emergency incidents. The exercise will test the organization and fortitude of these crews by putting them through physical fitness tests, line construction, fire shelter drills, and general readiness exercises.

“Our Type I fire crews across the state are truly the backbone of our firefighting resources and perform critical firefighting missions both locally and across the state on large, damaging wildfires,” said Cal Fire Unit and Fire Chief Brian Estes in the release.

Cal Fire has longstanding partnerships with the California Conversation Corps, the California Department of Corrections, and the California National Guard to provide fire crew members on these crews. These partnerships allow Cal Fire to properly staff and maintain critical resources, while providing a fiscally responsible benefit to the people of California, the release states.





“We could not perform our mission in Cal Fire without the strength of these fire crews and the certification exercises are an important part of crew development and effectiveness in the program,” said Estes.

Crews from the CCC Placer Center, Washington Ridge Fire Crew Camp, and the California National Guard Task Force Rattlesnake Crew will all participate in the exercise this year.

