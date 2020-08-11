Fire crew helps puppy suffering from allergic reaction
From a release:
Grass Valley Engine 2 was en route to training around 7:30 p.m. Saturday when they were flagged down by a family out walking their 9-month-old lab puppy. The lab was stung by a bee and began displaying signs of an allergic reaction and difficulty breathing. The Engine 2 crew, Capt. Clemens, Engineer Coward, and Firefighter Ellison administered oxygen through a canine oxygen mask. After a few minutes the puppy responded favorably and was able to stand and walk off with family.
Source: Grass Valley Fire Department
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User