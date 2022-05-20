UPDATE: Forward progress of Camptonville fire stopped

Update 12:40 p.m.:

Forward progress of the Golden Fire, burning in Camptonville, has been stopped, according to a tweet from the Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit.

The fire has burned 25 acres as of 12:40 p.m.

CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, assisting the Tahoe National Forest. The #GoldenFire is 25 acres and forward progress of the fire has been stopped. pic.twitter.com/Z9aibuHTOh — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) May 20, 2022

Update 11:10 a.m.:

Initially posted:

A Friday morning structure fire in Yuba County has crossed the highway as firefighters battle the 12-acre blaze that’s destroyed one home, authorities said.

On the sidelines here 2.8 miles south of Camptonville on Highway 49 where the highway is shut due to wildfire. Firefighters on the sideline overheard talking about possible pge lines to blame. #theunionnow @TheUnion #fireseason2022 #yubacounty #camptonville pic.twitter.com/6P6Zcz0Z8G — Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) May 20, 2022

An evacuation order is in effect for the Celestial Valley and Ridge road area. An evacuation warning is in effect for the area west of that location, reports state.

Highway 49 is closed between Marysville and Ridge roads.

The fire was not contained as of 10:30 a.m.

The fire started around 7:15 a.m. in the area of Celestial Valley and Ridge roads in Yuba County, just north of the Nevada County line, said Jamie Hinrichs, public affairs specialist with the Tahoe National Forest.

“It started as a structure fire,” she added. “There’s one structure that’s been destroyed.”

Hinrichs has no reports of anyone being injured at this time.

Multiple agencies are on the ground, including the national forest and Cal Fire. Two additional tankers were requested around 10:10 a.m., Hinrichs said.

“Air resources have been ordered,” she added.

Elias Funez