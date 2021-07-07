Fire causes evacuations off Brewer Road (VIDEO/PHOTO GALLERY)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 3 acres Wednesday evening off Brewer Road at Iron Horse Drive in South County.
The fire was reported just after 6 p.m. and by 6:13 p.m. was reported at a half acre. By 6:49 p.m. the forward progress of the fire had been stopped at approximately 3 acres, including a half acre spot fire that jumped Brewer Road, prompting evacuations in the area.
Firefighters quickly provided structure protection while the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office assisted with evacuations along Brewer Road. No homes were lost in the fire.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
“Everyone’s good,” said Bill Checkvala, outgoing vice president of the Golden Oaks Association. “Other than what you see, it’s all good.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Fire causes evacuations off Brewer Road (VIDEO/PHOTO GALLERY)
A vegetation fire burned approximately 3 acres Wednesday evening off Brewer Road at Iron Horse Drive in South County.