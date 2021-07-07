 Fire causes evacuations off Brewer Road (VIDEO/PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
Fire causes evacuations off Brewer Road (VIDEO/PHOTO GALLERY)

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Flames from the Brewer Fire engulf a downed tree off Brewer Road and Iron Horse Drive Wednesday afternoon in South County. The fire was kept to about 3 acres, including a half acre spot fire.
Photo: Elias Funez

A vegetation fire burned approximately 3 acres Wednesday evening off Brewer Road at Iron Horse Drive in South County.

The fire was reported just after 6 p.m. and by 6:13 p.m. was reported at a half acre. By 6:49 p.m. the forward progress of the fire had been stopped at approximately 3 acres, including a half acre spot fire that jumped Brewer Road, prompting evacuations in the area.

Firefighters quickly provided structure protection while the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office assisted with evacuations along Brewer Road. No homes were lost in the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

“Everyone’s good,” said Bill Checkvala, outgoing vice president of the Golden Oaks Association. “Other than what you see, it’s all good.”

Smoke fills the air above the Golden Oaks neighborhood along Brewer Road during Wednesday evening’s vegetation fire.
Photo: Elias Funez
A helicopter makes a water bucket drop on the Brewer Fire Wednesday evening.
Photo: Elias Funez

Firefighters work a flank of the Brewer Fire Wednesday evening in South County.
Photo: Elias Funez
Firefighters douse the smoldering remnants of the Brewer Fire, which burned about 3 acres Wednesday afternoon off Brewer Road and Iron Horse Drive.
Photo: Elias Funez

