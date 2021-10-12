Fire causes evacuations at Beale Air Force Base

UPDATE at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday

From a news release:

A wildfire impacting the installation began at approximately 1:30 p.m. resulting in a partial evacuation of base housing, west of Camp Beale HWY.

At this time, the base fire department is on scene with the assistance of Cal Fire and other local fire departments. There are no structural damages to on-base facilities at this time.

Cal Fire has been requested to provide aerial support.





On-base residents and base personnel in the area of the fire have been alerted to evacuate to the Recce Point Club and the Harris Fitness Center.

Individuals that need to transit the installation are asked to do so only if necessary. Please avoid west of Camp Beale HWY and north of Chuck Yeager Road.

Initially posted

A vegetation fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at Beale Air Force Base, causing some base housing to be evacuated out of caution.

The fire is reportedly 40 to 50 acres in size. Grass Valley Air Attack 230 and Tankers 88 and 89 fought the fire from the skies.

Firefighters on scene report that forward progress has been stopped.

Some base housing being evacuated out of caution. Grass Valley air attack 230 reporting fire is 40 to 50 acres, forward progress stopped. Looks like they will be able to handle with the units on scene. #theunionnow #fireseason2021 @TheUnion pic.twitter.com/KKQKiqNQIp — Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) October 12, 2021

Note: Photo courtesy Annita Kasparian

Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit reports the fire is 20% contained.