Fire calls keeping crews busy

A handful of area fire calls have been keeping firefighters on their toes over the past few days.

A fire in the median of the Highway 49 and Highway 20 interchange, adjacent to McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, burned 1/10th of an acre Wednesday afternoon before firefighters could secure the incident.

The call came in at 5:21 p.m. with reports of the fire burning in an understory of some grass, pine needles, and a little bit of berry bushes, according to Grass Valley Battalion Chief Christopher Armstrong.

The cause of the fire was determined to have been an automotive malfunction.

“Determined that something came out of the exhaust of a passing car,” Armstrong said, adding that the driver pulled over when he realized what was happening.

“The guy was coming up from Yuba City and was towing a trailer and there was some exhaust issue. They were able to test the car to determine. No negligence or intention behind it, just an accident,” Armstrong said.

The fire was fully contained within approximately 30 minutes. Two Grass Valley Fire Department engines and two Cal Fire engines assisted.

One minor vehicle collision resulted in the area due to a vehicle that struck a Cal Fire bulldozer working the area.

“Pull over to the right side of the road and stop to increase visibility in multiple directions,” Armstrong said when the flashing lights of emergency response vehicles are seen.

Garage fire

Firefighters responded to reports of a working structure fire with threat to vegetation at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday along the 12,700 block of Torrey Pines Drive at Lake of the Pines in South County.

The fire was isolated to a single car garage and firefighters reported having to have to cut their way in to make access.

Firefighters kept the fire from extending to the nearby residence and kept the fire from igniting vegetation.

By 11:45 p.m. responding units had reported that the fire had been fully extinguished.

