Fire briefly threatens apartments on Dorsey; extinguished by locals

Firefighters douse the smoldering remnants of a vegetation fire that started Tuesday morning in the dry grass along a walkway behind apartment buildings on the 200 block of Dorsey Drive, bordering Highway 49.

Photo: Elias Funez

A Tuesday morning vegetation fire reported in the dry grass along the 200 block of Dorsey Drive, briefly threatened a pair of apartment buildings before being quickly extinguished by locals and Grass Valley and Nevada City firefighters.

The fire, reported about 9:30 a.m., sent smoke into the air visible from the area around the Dorsey Drive overpass of Highway 49.

Siding along one of the apartment building structures showed some damage from the heat of the fire, though damage appeared to be minimal.

The cause of the fire was undetermined at the time, though officials at the scene reported that the fire started along a walking path that runs parallel to the highway.

