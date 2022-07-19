Fire briefly threatens apartments on Dorsey; extinguished by locals
A Tuesday morning vegetation fire reported in the dry grass along the 200 block of Dorsey Drive, briefly threatened a pair of apartment buildings before being quickly extinguished by locals and Grass Valley and Nevada City firefighters.
The fire, reported about 9:30 a.m., sent smoke into the air visible from the area around the Dorsey Drive overpass of Highway 49.
Siding along one of the apartment building structures showed some damage from the heat of the fire, though damage appeared to be minimal.
The cause of the fire was undetermined at the time, though officials at the scene reported that the fire started along a walking path that runs parallel to the highway.
To contact Multimedia Reporter, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.
Fire briefly threatens apartments on Dorsey; extinguished by locals
A Tuesday morning vegetation fire reported in the dry grass along the 200 block of Dorsey Drive, briefly threatened a pair of apartment buildings before being quickly extinguished by locals and Grass Valley and Nevada…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User