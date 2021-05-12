Fire breaks out in Loma Rica, is fully contained

A fire that broke out around midday Wednesday near Quail Run Road in Loma Rica had burned around 35 acres and was 100% contained by 4 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Around 11:38 a.m., Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, along with units from numerous other fire departments, responded to a report of a vegetation fire in the area of Quail Run Court. In addition to a large number of ground units, Cal Fire deployed a number of air resources to combat the blaze, including a helicopter that was dropping fuel retardant on the flames, according to Mary Eldridge, a Cal Fire public information officer.

No injuries were reported, no evacuations were ordered, and no structures appeared to be threatened by the fire, Eldridge said.

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown, she added.

“The units are making good progress, you can see some smoke in certain areas where there’s hot spots that they need to put out, but it’s being addressed. A lot of our units and our equipment is already leaving at this point,” she said around 3:50 p.m.

At approximately 4 p.m., the fire was 100% contained, according to Jim Mathias, assistant chief with the Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit. All roads in the vicinity of the blaze were also reopened around that time.

Units from a number of different departments responded to the Quail Run fire, including units from Penn Valley, Marysville, and Linda fire departments, Eldridge said.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer for The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com