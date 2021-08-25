Fire breaks out in Grass Valley, forces evacuations

A fire that started Wednesday afternoon in the area of East Bennett Road and Whispering Pines has burned 20 acres so far, and is currently zero percent contained, authorities say.

Evacuations were ordered in areas including Idaho Maryland Road, Whispering Pines, and Elm Ridge Cemetery, as the fire which had started at around 3:30 p.m. rapidly spread in under an hour, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Mary Eldridge.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Units with Cal Fire are involved, as well as personnel from other fire departments, Eldridge said.

This is a developing story and more information is expected to be available.

Follow The Union Now for live updates.