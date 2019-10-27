Fire at Sutton and Dorsey in Grass Valley

Firefighters on the scene Sunday, battling a blaze at Dorsey Drive and Sutton Way in Grass Valley. The fire’s forward progress had been contained just before 3 p.m

Unknown

A fire broke out early afternoon today along Sutton and Dorsey.

Fire at Dorsey and Sutton in Grass Valley. Posted by The Union on Sunday, October 27, 2019

Strong wind gusts pushed the flames to both sides of Sutton.

The fire has “forward containment,” according to Grass Valley Police Sgt. Jason Perry. With a number of Cal Fire officers and local firefighters, Perry said officials have stopped momentum of the fire.

There is a closure between Idaho Maryland Road and Sutton Way. Fire officials are trying to clear people from the area.

Check back to The Union for updates on the story.