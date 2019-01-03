Fire and art bring potters back to Woolman at Sierra Friends Center in Nevada City

On a cold, December day, potters and artists from around the country gathered at the Woolman campus of the Sierra Friends Center in rural Nevada County — as they had for four decades.

Friends and colleagues took turns stoking a massive blaze that burned inside a rare multi-chambered ceramics kiln built on the slope of a hill. The kiln is of Japanese and Korean ancestry, known as a "Noborigama."

They came for the 129th firing of the kiln first built as part of the Earth Air Fire Water program in 1971.

Three-and-a-half cords of dry and split cedar and pine are consumed in 20 hours, reaching temperatures of 2,400 degrees. Waiting are 700 original pieces, some made from native clay and others carried from afar. Many of the pieces are pre-glazed but the interaction between flame, ash and minerals in the clay form a natural ash glaze.

"Many of these people are old hands at doing this," said Richard "Dik" Hotchkiss, a retired Sierra College ceramics professor and director of the day's activities.

A legend to those who know him, Hotchkiss is the founder of this project but shrugs off publicity as something distasteful. He sits quietly in the corner, directing folks to the tasks at hand.

"You have to know what you're getting into," Hotchkiss said. "You have to work."

The crew had spent the previous day chopping and stacking kindling in the rain and woke up early to start the fire at 4 a.m.

He began to share stories. He remembered the first time he learned about the "Noborigama" nearing five decades ago.

It was the fall of 1969 when the young 20-something art student had his mind blown by a 26 minute-film directed by Edith Sperry called, "Village Potters of Onta." The film documents the ways of life of Japanese folk potters in Onta, a remote village in the mountains of North Central Kyushu, Japan. The potters use techniques originating from Korea that have remained relatively unchanged for more than 250 years.

Hotchkiss, a Nevada County native and son of organic farmers, has a life-long penchant for fire and wood chopping. He was transfixed by the Japanese potters. With the help of his friends, Hotchkiss set out to re-create the multi-chambered kiln.

"One thing led to another," Hotchkiss said. "We were an enlightened group of young adults with like minds. We copied an idea without a blueprint and made a design by the seat of our pants."

At the time, he lived in a place on Powerline Road known as the Tin House where he and cohorts were already practicing the art of throwing clay.

"I paid rent," he said. "Everyone sacked out there when they could."

Among the tribe was Doug Tweed, a 1969 graduate of the John Woolman School; Rimas VisGirda, Joel Goodkind and Ted Menmuir, a former head of school and art teacher at Woolman. The thing that held them together was their love of fire.

"I was the local rep. I had a saw and a truck. I was an outlaw," said Hotchkiss.

With encyclopedic memory, he recites mathematical formulas for the British thermal units given off for each kind of wood — from sappy bark beetle pine to the Sierra Nevada summer-cured cedar snags — he uses for the kiln's fire.

The band of friends began formulating an idea. With a connection to the Woolman property, the young artists had secured a site for their ambitious project. A kiln-building workshop began the summer of 1971 and posters made with a hand printing press began to circulate art schools across the nation. More than 40 art students from the U.S., Canada and Mexico were attracted to the idea.

For $250, students had access to all the clay they could use and all the food they could eat. Soon as many as 60 people were living in A-frame cabins and tents on the property. Pottery wheels were set up in the Art Barn (now the Quaker meeting house and library) and later the operation was moved outdoors with lights strung up in the glade across the creek. The ceramics studio was open round the clock.

It was epic. It's still epic.

"Gary Snyder and Allen Ginsberg would come read poetry," said Milan Young, 67, who first set foot on the Woolman campus when he was 18. "The environment was so infectious. Everyone wanted to come and stay here. It was the place to be."

Woolman School gave the original members a lifetime membership to use the kiln. It's still being used for community firings each spring and fall.

"He's like a pied piper. So many people gather around," said Teru Simon, a potter, sculptor and printmaker from Vermont.

She came out twice to Nevada County for the project — once three weeks earlier to throw 50 pieces using native clay filled with small sticks and stones, and again for the firing. She says it takes years to understand the science of the glazes.

"I've been waiting all year for this," said Casey Sugie, a former student of Hotchkiss at Sierra College. "There's kind of this excitement in not knowing if the pieces will survive."

Sugie is now a graduate student studying chemistry at the University of California, Davis.

The next day, after the kiln has cooled enough to touch the fired ceramics, the group lines up to unload hundreds of unique art pieces. Still warm, the pots and sculptures, mugs and bowls are carefully handed down the line, until arriving in safe rows on tables in the classroom.

"Everyone has a story. This is kind of like common ground. You can't get this kind of education anymore," said Young, who inspected each piece before passing it on.

Young's heart was lit the first year the kiln was fired. He returns as often as he can.

This winter, the ceramics classroom will re-open for master potters who want to take an extensive workshop with Hotchkiss. It's one of many community programs like camp, an outdoor school, teen leadership, venue spaces and cabin rentals, an organic research garden, science-based learning and more offered by the nonprofit group.

For more information, go to http://www.woolman.org/ or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

Laura Petersen is a freelance writer and can be reached at laurapetersenmedia@gmail.com.