Fippin Blacksmith Shop gets new sign in Rough and Ready
The historic W. H. Fippin Blacksmith Shop, a centerpiece of Rough and Ready history, received a new sign recently, completing a facelift that began early last year by the Rough and Ready Chamber of Commerce.
The 5 ft. by 10 ft sign was hand-painted to closely resemble the type fonts used by W. H. Fippin. W.H. Fippin was the grandson of carpenter John Single, who built the shop in 1849, and who rented a portion of the shop to blacksmith John Fippin. John Fippin married Single’s daughter, Julia, and it was their first-born son, William, who established the shop as it stands today.
The Fippin Blacksmith Shop is the site of the famed anvil upon which young Lotta Crabtree, befriended by the famous Lola Montez, danced to the applause of the local miners and launched her successful entertainment career.
The sign was designed, painted and installed by William and Thomas Brewer of Grass Valley Signs.
Craig Ashcraft, Rough and Ready.
