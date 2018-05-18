Fine family fun; Penn Valley Rodeo draws crowds and competitors (PHOTO GALLERY)

It's that time again.

Time for the 61st annual Penn Valley Rodeo.

Hundreds donned their cowboy hats, cowboy boots and shiny oversized belt buckles for a perfect evening under the arena lights during Friday's opening night events.

Crowds cheered for their favorite competitors from near and far for events such as bull riding, barrel racing, bronc riding and the world famous mutton bustin'.

"This may be the only form of legal child abuse," rodeo announcers joked as the 4-7 year old competitors held on tightly to the wool of a running sheep in the mutton bustin' challenge.

2018 Rodeo Queen Jordan Smith was crowned on the arena floor, while outgoing Rodeo Queen Taylor Myers was crowned with her graduation hat. Myers, who was scheduled to graduate from Chico State Friday night, skipped the ceremony to represent Penn Valley one last time as the Rodeo Queen. She graduates with a Bachelor's degree in Animal Sciences.

Saturday's Penn Valley Rodeo events include a parade at 3 p.m., BBQ at 4 p.m. and the rodeo begins at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday morning rodeo festivities wrap up at 7 a.m. with breakfast at the old firehouse and Cowboy Church at 9 a.m.

