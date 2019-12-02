Finding your roots — and learning about others

The Grass Roots Genealogy Group will begin with the traditional sharing of “finds” (recent research discoveries) by members and brainstorming to help solve members’ research problems at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Newcomers are welcome. For the holiday program, each person is asked to bring one or two family heirlooms, artifacts or other objects that represent something from their family’s past. Each will share the story of the object, how they came to acquire it and any special meaning it may carry.

The group is an informal gathering of people interested in learning and sharing about how to do family history research. The group meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month, September through June, at the LDS (Mormon) church, 615 Hollow Way in Nevada City (just past Hooper & Weaver Cemetery). Use the rear parking lot and look for the group’s sign on the back left door. Newcomers and beginners to genealogy are welcome. Seasoned members enjoy helping newcomers break through those “brick walls” to find ancestors. Call Susan at 530-271-1311 for more information.