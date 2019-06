Pixie and Dixie will be among the dogs available for adoption from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Petco, located in the Raley’s Shopping Center at 672 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley. To learn more, call Rescue for Pet Sake at 530-263-3331.

Submitted by Pamela Gorman

