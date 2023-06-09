Participate in Nevada County Library’s Find Your Voice! Summer Learning Program for kids and teens and build a bridge of knowledge while school is out for the summer. Pick up a reading log at the Summer Learning Kick-off Party at the Grass Valley Library on Saturday, June 17th! Celebrate the summer with face painting, popcorn and performances by the Puppet Art Theater Company and Shyhoopz hula hoops.

Did you know children who don’t read during the summer can lose up to two months of learning by the time they return to school in the fall? Kids and teens who participate in summer learning programs and read a minimum of six books over the summer score higher in reading and math when they return to school. That is why every year libraries across the country promote summer reading with fun activities, challenges and community events.