Local favorites Izzi Tooinsky and Shyhoopz Hula Hoops are among the highlights of Nevada County Library’s Summer Learning celebration from 1-3pm, Sat., July 29 at the Madelyn Helling Library. After the performances, stick around for free sno-cones during the hottest part of the day.

It’s not too late to participate in Nevada County Library’s “Find Your Voice!” Summer Learning program. Stop by your local library to pick up a reading log or download the Beanstack app to participate digitally. This year’s program challenges kids and teens to read 15 minutes a day and complete activities that encourage creativity. Write a poem or a song, create your own dance move, build something, or write a letter to a local official as part of this year’s Summer Learning challenge.