Find a way to serve

Wreaths Across America ceremony returns to St. Patrick’s Cemetery

Elias Funez
  

Community members grab wreaths to be placed at the grave sites of local veterans during this year’s Wreath’s Across America ceremony at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez

Over 2.7 million wreaths were placed at locations across the nation by the Wreaths Across America organization over the weekend.

The local Wreaths Across America chapter placed 1,340 wreaths this year at St. Patrick’s and adjacent cemetery’s in Grass Valley Saturday.

This year’s theme was: Find a way to serve.

Members of the local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter mark the beginning of the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Local boy scouts help display the flags while honor guard members stand at ease nearby.
Photo: Elias Funez
Veterans and community members alike select wreaths to be placed on the graves of veterans interred at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Community members look to place wreaths on the graves of United States servicemen and women during Saturday’s Wreaths Across America ceremony at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Local boy scout troop members help to display the colors prior to the start of Saturday’s Wreaths Across America ceremony.
Photo: Elias Funez
Community members look for the graves of US servicemen and women, to place a wreath on during Saturday’s Wreaths Across America Ceremony.
Photo: Elias Funez

