Financial contributions needed at homeless shelter
Due to increased COVID-19 cases and a construction project at Utah’s Place, donations of goods are temporarily suspended to protect the people served and the greater community. Thanks to the members of the community who gave so generously during the holidays, Utah’s place is able to enter this pause in donated goods with well-stocked shelves.
In place of donations of goods, those who are still interested in giving are encouraged to make a financial contribution at hhshelter.org/donate. One option is adopting a night for $395 and providing the most basic food and shelter for 69 people. For more information, emergency shelter or assistance, call 530-271-7144 or visit https://hhshelter.org.
