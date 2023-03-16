Staff Writer
The county’s top student orators from both public and private schools competed in the 37th annual Nevada County Speech Tournament at the historic Nevada Theatre Tuesday night. Students tackled the topic posed as: What human quality do we need more of and why?
Students selected human qualities such as love, empathy, confidence, focus, kindness, integrity, understanding and loyalty, supporting each of their viewpoints with their speeches.
Personal stories, famous quotations, rhetorical questions, statistics, historical examples and figurative language were woven into the well-crafted speeches.
The students had given their speeches in their classroom and at the school level and at least four other times to make it to the finalists category.
Dexter Strubeck, the fifth grade winner, thought his first Speech Tournament was “very fun, yet anxiety-inducing at the same time. If you don’t want to do it, you don’t have to, but it is a fun challenge with a prize at the end.”
Eleven schools participated in the contest with a total of 50 students who competed in the preliminary and semi-finals held on March 10 at the Calvary Bible Church in Grass Valley.
“One of the most fearful experiences in many of our lives is public speaking,” Bob Long, a past president of the Rotary Club who was volunteering as one of the emcees, said. “So congratulations to all of you who have participated in this year’s tournament. Good job!”
The tournament was coordinated by the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools (NCSOS) and sponsored by Tri Counties Bank, the Rotary Club of Grass Valley and the Nevada Theatre Commission.
The esteemed panel of judges consisted of representatives from local Toastmasters groups, retired educators, and community members.
Tournament Coordinator Shannon Rashby said, “It requires a lot of support from the community to run the speech preliminaries. This year, we had 24 volunteers helping out and they were just as excited as the kids to be participating.”
Winners were recognized at the theater with a first, second or third place trophy and a $25 Book Seller gift certificate during the awards ceremony presented by Scott W. Lay, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, and Anita Daniels, past president of the Rotary Club of Grass Valley.
“Competition was tough. Many of the winners were determined by just a fraction of a point,” said head judge, Ron Egenes, of Area 64 Toastmasters. “Overall, the quality of the speeches was impressive. These kids could compete at the high school level and do well.”
The 2023 Speech Tournament winners are as follows:
4th Grade
1st place Wyatt Baldwin from Williams Ranch Elementary; 2nd place Austin Becker from Williams Ranch Elementary; 3rd place Elsa Gray from Union Hill Elementary.
5th Grade
1st place Dexter Strubeck from Seven Hills Middle School; 2nd Place Dalton Angle from Seven Hills Middle School; 3rd place Kathy Whitehall from Lyman Gilmore Middle School.
6th Grade
1st place Austin Peters from Mt. St. Mary’s Academy; 2nd place Ava Becker from Ready Springs Elementary; 3rd Place Elaine Luisetti from Seven Hills Middle School.
7th Grade
1st place Felix Van Wagner Meade from Mt. St. Mary’s Academy; 2nd place Hope Searles from Twin Ridges Home Study Charter; 3rd place Clover Rashby from Forest Charter School.
8th Grade
1st place Toni Swansick from Union Hill Middle School; 2nd place John Luisetti from Seven Hills Middle School; 3rd place Nolan O’Callaghan from Seven Hills Middle School.