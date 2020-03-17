Final Nevada County vote tally expected Friday

Nevada County voters who need to correct any issues with the signature on their ballot have until 5 p.m. today.

The deadline comes after the election office’s most recent vote tally, bringing the number of uncounted ballots to 1,100. The final tally and certification of Nevada County votes are expected Friday.

As of Tuesday, the county had a turnout of 66.02%. That number will rise as the final ballots are counted.

To ensure everyone’s ballot is counted, elections officials are giving voters until 5 p.m. today to contact them and correct any issues with their signature.

Voters sign the envelops of their mail-in-ballots before returning them. A signature that doesn’t match elections office records can cause problems.

“We’ve giving voters whose signatures did not match a chance to cure,” said Natalie Adona, assistant clerk-record/registrar of voters, in an email. “Their deadline to hand us the appropriate paperwork is (today.) People looking to cure their signatures can email us (our staff have been contacting people who’ve yet to return the form), fax, or drop off the form in the drop box in the Rood Center parking lot. We also will allow people to drop off the form in person, as long as they do so by the deadline.”

Tally

The apparent winners in local races continued to cement their places with the recent update.

Supervisor Heidi Hall now has 5,435 votes, or 53.9%. If she maintains over 50% of the vote, she’ll avoid a November runoff for the District 1 seat on the Board of Supervisors.

Michael Taylor has 2,369 votes, or 23.49%. Deborah Wilder has 2,280 votes, or 22.61%.

Doug Fleming, 1,055 votes; Daniela Fernandez, 916 votes; and incumbent Reinette Senum, 726 votes, will be seated on the Nevada City Council, if they maintain their vote leads.

The other three candidates running for council are Lorraine Reich, 498 votes; David Parker, 472 votes; and Rick Ewald, 365 votes.

Both local ballot measures appear headed for failure.

The Higgins Fire District issue, Measure I, has 2,741 “yes” votes, or 58.32%. There are 1,959 “no” votes, or 41.68%. The measure needs two-thirds of the vote to pass.

The Penn Valley schools bond issue, Measure J, had 2,416 “yes” votes, or 41.18%. There are 3,451 “no” votes, or 58.82%. The measure needs to pass by 55%.

To contact City Editor Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.