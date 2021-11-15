Final chance for public to weigh in on redistricting

The League of Women Voters is urging the residents of Nevada County to participate in the last phase of the redistricting process. Community members have until the end of today to weigh in.

Redistricting happens every 10 years when state and local governments redraw voting districts to reflect population changes indicated by the latest Census. Redistricting In Nevada County means that the boundaries of the five Board of Supervisor districts are redrawn to ensure that the demographics of each district are as as equal possible. Four redistricting maps have been developed by the Nevada County Redistricting Advisory Council, with public input at several workshops and public hearings. Residents have a final chance to comment on these options by the end of today, (Nov. 16) in the following ways:

Online at http://www.MyNevadaCounty.com/BoardMeetings ; via email at redistricting@co.nevada.ca.us ; and by attending the final public hearing at the today’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Visit the county website at https://www.mynevadacounty.com/3196/REDISTRICTING-2021 for more information and to see the four redistricting options. Let your voice be heard.