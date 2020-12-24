 Filling the need: Penn Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church provides food, books on Christmas Eve | TheUnion.com
Filling the need: Penn Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church provides food, books on Christmas Eve

Elias Funez
  

Penn Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church head elder Eric Flores, as well as elders Joleen Flores and Jeanie Emertton, work to feed hundreds of families during their weekly drive-thru food distribution in Penn Valley. The church decided to provide food on Christmas Eve, as other food distributions opted to postpone due to the holiday.
Free books were given away to people during the Penn Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church food distribution on Christmas Eve by the Story Club of Nevada County.
More people than usual showed up to Thursday’s food giveaway at Penn Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church due to it being the only food bank drive-thru distribution in western Nevada County this week. The food bank collects food from farmers and grocers in Placer, Yuba, and Nevada counties.
Story Club of Nevada County’s Rose Gander, a Penn Valley resident, gives free books away to those driving through Thursday’s food distribution at Penn Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church. Gander has given away over 15,000 books in over 10 years through the club, which can be found on Facebook.
The Penn Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church food bank contains food collected from farmers and grocers between Placer, Yuba, and Nevada counties for their weekly drive-thru food distributions.
Volunteers from Penn Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church help load bags and boxes with food into people’s vehicles during Thursday’s food distribution and book giveaway.
