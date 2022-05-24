Fighting fire: Nevada County supervisors look toward storm clean up, mitigation

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday accepted a grant it intends to use toward reducing fire fuels.

The unanimous approval touches on several aspects of fire, and will bring in $950,000 through Cal Fire for storm clean up, wildfire mitigation and green waste mitigation efforts.

“Protecting life and property is a huge part of fuels reduction,” said Craig Griesbach, Building Department director.

Funds include a $98,000 contract with Robinson Enterprises, Inc. for storm debris removal; a contract with Bay Area Tree Specialists at $30,850 for the River Fire tree removal; an extension of a contract with McKellar Tree Service at $300,000, with $240,000 reimbursed by a Cal Fire grant to clear ingress/egress evacuation routes; and a contract with West Coast Arborists, Inc. for tree trimming and removal, not to exceed $150,000.

Griesbach said the county recently removed fire fuels from 200 miles of roadways, helped hold events removing 373 tons of green waste from private and public properties and cleared 100 miles of winter storm debris.

“And now, corrective fuel mitigation process is made possible by the Cal Fire staff that will result in vast improvements in ingress/egress routes, increased safety and resiliency in both public and private properties, and we reduced fire fuels in our community overall,” he said.

Jim Mathias, Cal Fire battalion chief, and Steve Garcia, program funding watchdog and grant writer, said the mission of their organization is to protect people of California along with property and resources while employing a proactive and not just reactive response.

“We’re getting direct grants assigned to Nevada County,” said Mathias. “We’ve removed a lot of debris from the winter storms and cleared evacuation routes. We want to make strategic decisions as part of our wildfire protection plan through our cooperative method. State, county and private contractors are working in great cooperation.”

MITIGATION

District 1 Supervisor Heidi Hall asked about the fund for the green waste drop-off events done this spring

“Our constituents want more of those, so how many more days can we purchase with that (fund)?” she asked. “I’d request we put more into the green waste drop-off events.

Hall added that the county should continue to work with PG&E because it did a good job with felling dying and diseased trees last winter, though it took a long time to haul out tree debris.

Supervisor Ed Scofield said there’s some residents who cannot afford to take care of hazardous fuels on their land, as some evacuation routes require access to private roads.

“The one thing we’re looking at is the fire safe councils throughout the county, which can provide a little more access to funding through micro-grants,” he said.

Supervisor Hardy Bullock asked about the possibility of safe shelter options, and whether that was another option in addition to fire fuel clearance.

However, Mathias said Cal Fire wants to focus efforts on getting people out of a disaster area in order to guarantee safety.

“It might be a waste of resources,” he said. “Yuba is a significant area and it’s close to Nevada County. Yet even if you create a safe area, what happens if you then could not get to that area?”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com