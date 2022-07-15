Fight leads to robbery charge

A Grass Valley woman accused of punching someone in the head and neck, and biting her twice before robbing her of a backpack, was free on bond Friday, authorities said.

Julianna Jean Risdal, 29, faces felony charges of robbery, vandalism and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. She faces a misdemeanor battery charge, and an aggravating factor that the accusations involved great violence, bodily harm, threat of bodily harm or a high degree of cruelty, viciousness or callousness, Nevada County Superior Court records state.

The vandalism charge comes from an accusation that Risdal destroyed the victim’s sunglasses, valued at over $400, records show.

The fight that led to Risdal’s charges happened on July 6, records state. Authorities were alerted after someone called about two women fighting in front of a Race Street home, interim Assistant District Attorney Cambria Lisonbee said.

“The defendant punched the victim several times in the back of the head and neck as she tried to steal the backpack from the victim,” she said, adding the women know each other.

Risdal then bit the other woman twice. The victim released the backpack and Risdal got in her car and fled, the prosecutor said.

The victim had bite marks on her left hand and right arm, and an abrasion on the right side of her mouth. She didn’t go to the hospital, Lisonbee said.

A criminal complaint was filed this week and deputies arrested her Thursday on Conifer Lane. She’s since been released on $100,000 on bond, authorities said.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor with The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249