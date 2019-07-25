Fifth annual ‘Family Appreciation Day’ in Grass Valley coming Aug. 3

Families with young children are invited to Sierra Nevada Children’s Services’ free family event, “Magic Tricks with SNCS from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 3,” which will include a magic show, Mr. Waddles the Clown, airbrush face painting, balloon creations, arts, crafts, games, activities, Strum Bums Ukulele music, lunch, snow cones, popcorn and more. There will also be free giveaways and staff on hand to help families connect with needed resources. Local childcare providers and partner agencies will have interactive booths with fun activities for kids. Magic Tricks with SNCS will take place outside Sierra Nevada Children’s Services at 420 Sierra College Dr., Suite 100 in Grass Valley. For more information, visit http://www.SNCS.org.