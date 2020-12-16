Fiber internet project for Nevada County wraps up this week

By the end of the week high-speed fiber internet will be available to 800 homes in the Peardale area, according to Race Communications spokesman Jim Miller.

In September, the county used $1 million of its $10 million state coronavirus relief fund allocation to expedite connection of 500 customers in Zone 2 of a six-zone, $27 million broadband infrastructure effort along Highway 174.

The overall project, previously run by Bright Fiber and held up for years, will eventually cover 2,000 customers and is expected to be complete by the end of next year. According to Miller, Race expects to announce completion estimates for the rest of the zones in the first quarter of 2021.

The funding allowed Race to add construction crews and increase material orders, according to its application for funding.

Miller said crews worked “lightening fast” to complete the infrastructure, and now only testing is left, which is expected to wrap up Friday.

Because coronavirus relief funds were used, the project had to be completed by Dec. 30. It will end up finishing ahead of schedule, and connecting 300 more homes than originally planned.

“The grant was for 500, but Race committed to go ahead and build out the rest of the zone as well,” Miller said. “All 800 homes are available for servicing and can place orders today.”

People can go to nc.race.com and enter their address to find out if their area will be serviced.

Miller said because the homes aren’t built fiber-ready, the installation process is broken into two phases. When a customer orders, crews first run fiber from the street to the house, then the more familiar in-home installation is hooked up.

“It’s brand new infrastructure where a cable company might use existing copper that exists from the street to the home,” he said.

Miller said installation continues outside the planned zones, like in La Barr Meadows and Rattlesnake Ridge.

“Nevada County has been amazing to work with,“ he said. ”We see this being a long-term project with additional future growth beyond these grants.“

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.