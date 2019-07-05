Festive fourth: Hundreds attend annual fairgrounds fireworks show

The Nevada County Fairgrounds was once again the launch site of Fourth of July fun, hosting the annual fireworks show and festivities.

Earlier in the day, the streets of Grass Valley hosted the Fourth of July Parade, where crowds of people lined the route to cheer. On Friday, a list of the award-winning parade entries was released by the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce and the Grass Valley Downtown Association.

Fourth of July Parade awards

Sweepstakes winners: 1st place: Curious Forge; 2nd place: Union Hill Marching Band; 3rd place: Kiwanis Gold Country

Best Individual Entry: 1st: Lucky Mulligan; 2nd: Heather Haddock, national anthem; 3rd: Lou Conter

Best Auto: 1st: Gra-Neva A’s; 2nd: The Great Race; 3rd: The Roamin’ Angels

Best Overall Fire Department: 1st: Frank B. David 1948 Fire Engine; 2nd: Nevada City City Council; 3rd: Grass Valley City Council/Grass Valley Fire Department

Best Band: Rewind Press Play

Best Junior Group: 1st: NEO; 2nd: Gold Country Gymnastics & Gold Country Elite Cheer; 3rd: Goldmine Wrestling Club

Best Commercial Group: 1st: RE/MAX Real Estate; 2nd: Home Smart ICare Realty; 3rd: Nevada County Fairgrounds

Best Marching Group: 1st: Union Hill Marching Band: 2nd: Grass Valley Jazzercize; 3rd: The Famous Marching Presidents

Best Service Group: 1st: Kiwanis Club of the Gold Country; 2nd: The Foothill Lions Club; 3rd: E Clampus Vitus

Honorable Mention Ribbons: Gold Country Trails Council, Gold Country German American Club, Golden Empire Flying Association, Daughters of the American Revolution, The Captain John Oldham Chapter, Rewind Press Play.

“Thank you to our judges: Steve Sanchez, Valerie Costa, Teresa Poston; announcers: Carol Scofield, Jay Cooper,” a news release states. “The Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce and the Grass Valley Downtown Association were proud to put on the community event.

“Awards can be picked up at the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce during business hours starting on Saturday, July 6.”