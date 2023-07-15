Staff Writer
The chambers of City Hall in Nevada City were packed as Daniela Fernández, the new mayor of Nevada City, led the city council meeting this week for the first time.
Fernandez appointed members of the council to committees such as Councilmember Gary Petersen to serve on the Local Agency Formation Committee (LAFCo), Doug Fleming to the Parks and Recreation Committee, Lou Ceci as the liaison for the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe and Adam Kline and Fernández herself to the Vibrancy Committee.
The Vibrancy Committee is responsible for reviewing and approving or disapproving applications for public art installations throughout the City.
A new public art policy and a fee schedule for public art applications was approved at the regularly scheduled meeting after a brief public hearing.
A broad range of stakeholders weighed in on the recommendation that no public art shall be in the historical district except temporary art.
“The Chamber of Commerce came, the Arts Council was present and then when it went to the Planning Commission, there was a broader array of stakeholders,” Fernández said. “The Historical Society weighed in and a few others. Just taking into consideration the culture, the climate of our districts… The Vibrancy is going to make the recommendation to the council that we do not include the historical district and that we use the language in the staff report.”
The staff report states, “no public art shall be located in the historical district other than temporary public art.”
After a year with this policy, the council will evaluate if any changes need to be made to the policy, according to Fernández.
Public comments included a question about what is considered historic in the historic district, for example is the Gold Rush Era the measure or would an installation representing the Nisenan Tribal culture in the historic district be appropriate?
Also, the fees paid to the public art fund by developers and artists may be too high for simply making a proposal that is not guaranteed to be accepted.
“The public art in-lieu fee shall be 1% of the development project cost payable to the public art fund; The public art application fee shall be $750; The temporary public art application fee shall be $225; The temporary public art application fee when submitted in conjunction with a City Special Event application shall be $100,” according to the ordinance.
Initially the Art Review Authority would be the Vibrancy Committee but eventually a Public Arts commission would be assembled and take over making the decisions regarding acceptable art installations, according to Fernández.
“We’re starting on something that has never been done,” Councilmember Petersen said. “We need to move judicially… not just throw everything at the wall at once. See what’s working and I appreciate the revisitation [in a year].”
Mayor Fernández made final comments about the respect due to the historic district and preserving the Gold Rush charm.
“I have critique of the time period we have chosen to glamorize. It is a genocidal one,” Fernández said. “That’s not up for debate here. It’s also not up for debate whether or not I personally like murals… they’re not historic as the way that we’ve defined our historic district.”
Fernández goes on to say,” I don’t want to mess with that… Let’s mural the heck out of the 7 Hills District and places just outside of the the three to four streets… of our historical Motherlode, 1850 era. It is special and it is charming.”
The council went on the meeting to grant a two-year extension of time for filing of a final map for the project known as ‘The Grove’ off of Providence Mine Road in Nevada City.
“Despite the huge professional team working on [The Gove] project, we let the tentative map expire,” Andy Cussano, planner and land surveyor for Nevada City Engineering said.
The Grove, a 71-unit housing development was part of a plan to have housing for the workforce years ago, no one could quite remember a date.
“I think I was a little boy when I first started working on this project,” Cussano said jokingly.
The idea was to put houses where jobs are and jobs where housing is and try to reduce the need for people to commute. It’s walking distance to 7 Hills business District, according to Cussano.
Councilmember Fleming suggested that a commitment from the owner, Robert Upton, was needed to either sell the property or take a more aggressive action to complete it.
Other projects in the area may be affected by the progress of The Grove.
“We have this dynamic where the Courthouse may end up there,” Fleming said. “Anything you could pass along to Mr. Upton about my request for urgency would be appreciated.