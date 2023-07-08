ROSEVILLE, Calif. --On Friday, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office announced that 21-year-old Nathaniel Cabacungan was convicted of second-degree murder, among other charges, as it relates to a local Roseville area fentanyl death of a 15-year-old-girl reported in June 2022. This conviction is the first of its kind in the state.
The arrest was made after an investigation by the Placer Special Investigations Unit (PSIU), a collaborative effort by the California Department of Justice, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Roseville Police Department, Rocklin Police Department, Auburn Police Department, the Placer County Probation Department, and the Placer County District Attorney’s Office.