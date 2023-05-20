The Nevada County Fencing Club will begin its Summer 2023 session of Olympic-style fencing instruction beginning Monday, May 22nd, at the Grass Valley Veteran’s Building, 255 S Auburn St, Grass Valley, in the main auditorium. The 8 week session meets Monday evenings from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm. Beginning, Intermediate and Advanced levels are available for ages 8 to adult. New students can begin up to the 3rd week of this session. All equipment is provided. Cost is $70.00 per session, with a once-a year $10 insurance fee that starts August 1st , 2023. Fencers with previous experience can come any Monday for $15 per night walk-in fee. Visitors welcome. For questions call the instructor, Dr. Rob Woodhall, DC at 530-432-1750, or visit the club website at https://ncfencing.wixsite.com/fencinggv.
featured
Fencing club summer session begins Monday
- Submitted to The Union
-
-
- Comments